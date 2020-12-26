Arsenal stopped their slide down the Premier League table and eased the pressure on Mikel Arteta with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Chelsea, lifting the Gunners up to 14th place.

Arteta was forced into a handful of changes with Gabriel Magalhaes isolating having come in contact with a Covid-19 sufferer and David Luiz and Willian both ill. Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith-Rowe were both handed starts as a result.

Arsenal started well and took the lead after 35 minutes when a Reece James foul on Kieran Tierney inside the box resulted in a penalty kick. Alexandre Lacazette stepped up and converted with composure to make it 1-0.

And the Gunners doubled their advantage before half time when Granit Xhaka lashed home a right-footed free-kick strike from 25 yards out, finding the top corner of Edouard Mendy’s net with aplomb.

Frank Lampard introduced Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi for Matteo Kovacic and Timo Werner at half time, but Arsenal scored a third just before the hour mark as Bukayo Saka looped a finish over Mendy.

Chelsea gave themselves a chance when Tammy Abraham’s goal from a Hudson-Odoi cross was ruled onside after being initially chalked off. A Pablo Mari foul on Mason Mount also presented Jorginho with an opportunity from the spot only for Bernd Leno to save from the Italian. It was too little too late from Chelsea as Arsenal claimed an important win.