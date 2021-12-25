The Women’s Ministry of Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) Sakumono on Saturday visited the new life orphanage home at Nungua in Accra.



The visit sought to put smiles and joy on the faces of the young ones during this year’s Christmas celebrations.

Items worth about GHS 12,000.00 and a cash donation of GHC 2,000 were presented to the orphanage.

Some of the items also included bags of rice, breakfast cereals, buckets, assorted drinks, biscuits, bottled water, cooking oil, clothes, shoes, toiletries among others.

The Ministry also fellowshipped with children and encouraged them to live for the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

In an exhortation, the Resident Minister for PIWC -Sakumono, Mrs Eunice Owusu Sekyere Kwarteng quoted 2 Timothy 3:15 and Luke 2:52 and asked the children to read their Bibles and pray every day as well as strengthen themselves in the word of God.



“The mother of all mothers who cater for children is the Lord Jesus Christ. Society may forget about you but our Lord Jesus will remember you hence take the word of God seriously and grow in it,” she admonished.



She prayed the favour of God upon them, and an excellent spirit for the kids to learn and be obedient to the mothers of the home.



Presenting the items, Deaconess Isabella Orhin said the Ministry was touched by the plight of the children and wanted them to have a great Christmas.



“As Christians, we strongly believe children are a gift from God and must have the right to live irrespective of the circumstances surrounding their gestation and birth,” she said.



The Head of the home, Nii Afotey Botwe II, who received the gifts thanked the ministry for their kind gesture.

He called on other churches to support them, stating their woes have deepened in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The orphanage caters for 92 children.