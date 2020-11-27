The National Democratic Congress polling station agents were among the people who witnessed the burning of the Electoral Commission’s excess ballot papers discovered in one of the printing houses in Accra.

The burning was done under the supervision of a Policeman and an official of the National Intelligence Bureau without representatives from the other political parties and the Electoral Commission.

In an interview with one of the polling agents, Noah Agbeko Dimenya said they had gone to the printing house to supervise the final print out of the ballot papers when they saw some ballot papers wrapped in the printing room.

Noah Agbeko Dimanya

They subsequently informed the leadership of the party and the matter was brought up, leading to the destruction of the ballot papers this afternoon.