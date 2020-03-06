Baba Yara Stadium in the Ashanti region is lit as people throng there for the 63rd Independence Day celebration.

Holding the Ghana flag, patriotic Ghanaians especially in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi are excited the annual march pass is being held for the first time in the metropolis.

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the special guest of honour for the event being held on his land.

Other statesmen, government officials, diplomats and other dignitaries are there in their numbers to grace the occasion.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to give an address of hope and prosperity ahead of the crucial elections in December.

There is heavy military presence at the event to ensure law and order.

Below are pictures from the event