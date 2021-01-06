The Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation (ADEF) has partnered the Queenmother of Bomaa, Dr. Nana Koramah Danpong to feed hundreds of aged, orphans, widows and widowers in the Bomaa community in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

The non-profit which was established by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marketicons Group of Companies, Mr Samuel Awuah Dankwa did this as part of activities to mark the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Speaking at the event, Mr Awuah Dankwa said was borne out of his compassion for mankind and the need to give back to the community where he hails from.

“As a native of the town and a firm believer of giving back to society, I wholeheartedly supported the feast with some bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, boxes of Antiperspirant body roll-ons, bottles of hand sanitizers, and a cash amount of GHC1,000…,” he said.

The Marketing Icon after the donation also urged the people of Bomaa to invest more in the education of their kids as according to him, that is part of the means to alleviating poverty in the Atiwa West District.“Please take the education of your children seriously to ensure a prosperous future for them. Although I am a business man, it is formal education that has helped me to manage my businesses very well,” he said.

He further urged pledged to support the brilliant but needy students of the community through the Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation.The event was attended by various dignitaries including the Queenmothers Akyem Abomosu and Adasawase.