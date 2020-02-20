A 50-year-old South African man, Gobela Faniyakhe from Umhlabuyalingana, northern KZN dropped jaws when he married six women the same day.

He said he was initially supposed to marry eight of them, but two of the women had to postpone because they were not yet ready.

He said his target is to have 14 wives. His plan is to marry the other two in June and then take six more early next year.

He revealed that he spent over R700 000 preparing for the wedding, including lobola for Sibongile Zikhali (49), Hloniphile Ndlanzi (26), Celiwe Ndlanzi (26), Nikiwe Khumalo (38), Thandi Khumalo (30) and Zanele Shabalala (49).

The women all reside at his homestead and they have 21 children.

Another wife, Hloniphile said Mthembu called them to a meeting in October last year and informed them that they would all have a joint wedding ceremony in February.

She said the wives didn’t have a problem on being married on the same day.

“We were excited when baba broke the news to us.”

“We couldn’t wait for the big day and thank our ancestors the function went well,” she said.

She revealed that the wives were all happy with the arrangement and treated each other as sisters.

As for the sleeping arrangements with his wives, the man said he doesn’t have a timetable.

“When the sun goes down I decide which wife I’m going to sleep with,” he said.

“No one knows where I’m going to sleep, so I keep them guessing. I do this so none one of the wives cheats. They all expect my knock,” he noted.