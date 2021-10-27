Philanthropist Dr Frank Awuah Adjei donates maternity block extension to KNUST Hospital

Businessman and philanthropist Dr Frank Awuah Adjei has donated a maternity block extension he built to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The facility was Wednesday commissioned by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and the Chancellor of the KNUST, assisted by Ambassador Nana Effah-Apenteng, Chairman of KNUST Council and Prof. (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST.

Dr Adjei has been at the forefront of creating jobs for many youths in Ghana and has employed thousands of people in his companies, including Lotto and Lotteries Company, Lovers Band, Rema-Jason Company Limited etc.

He has a business interest in transportation, real estate, lottery and commerce, and philanthropic responsibilities. He has also assisted so many communities and vulnerable people in Society.

The businessman said he believes in giving back to society to assist the government in addressing the pressing needs and development challenges of Ghanaians.

The leadership of KNUST encourages the business community to continue supporting and partnering with the university community to reach out to society’s urgent needs collectively.