‘Finesse’ hitmaker and Nigerian International afrobeat superstar, singer, record producer and song writer, Phillip Kayode Moses, known in the creative space as Pheelz for his uniquely talented work in production for artistes like Davido, Olamide and a host of the Afrobeat superstars, has landed in Ghana.

He is widely known for his singing and song writing prowess through his smashing hit singles Finesse featuring BNXN and Electricity featuring Davido.



Pheelz has been in Ghana to connect with industry players and promote his new single Stand by Me.



During one of his media runs, he appeared on culture daily on 3Music Networks and expressed interest in collaborating with Dancehall King Shatta Wale.

“I feel like Shatta Wale and I can create some damage,” he said.

This caught the attention of Shatta Wale and he tweeted: “Can’t music be beautiful like this in Ghana !!! aaaaawwwww!!! Bro let’s do this @pheelz, it’s an African ting.”



Pheelz has been receiving a lot of buzz and attention with his new single Stand by You, a song composed, produced and visualised by the multi-talented artiste.

The song is out on all digital music platforms and a visualiser on his youtube channel.