Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) graduates of 2021 have announced plans to halt their services effective Monday, August 29, 2022.

The decision, according to them, is related to delayed clearance, appointments and salaries.

In a statement, they indicated the Pharmaceutical Council had instructed them to begin their service on Monday, 24 January 2022, to which they complied.

However, after seven months, they have not received appointment letters from the Ministry of Health despite raising concerns.

The halt in services is, therefore, to compel the Ministry of Health, Pharmacy Council and other relevant stakeholders to address their concerns.

Without giving any timelines, they warned they will not return to their duty posts until their challenges are addressed.

“In view of no timelines being set for follow-ups on the tabled issues and next course of action, we have come to a consensus that we cannot continue working under these same conditions as it is not financially permissible,” part of the statement indicated.

Below is the statement: