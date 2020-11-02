Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baafuor Awuah has secured an agreement with drivers to call off their strike.

In a meeting held on Sunday with the Association, Mr Awuah assured the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker drivers of resolving issues that led to the strike, hence they should resume work.

The drivers have been on strike for a week over various issues including claims that officials of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) are conniving with some police officers to harass them on the road.

The Vice-Chairman of the LPG Marketers Association, Gabriel Kumi stated that LPG tanker drivers will be returning to work on various conditions.

According to him, among other things, the Association wants approval for more than 80 applications submitted to the NPA for the construction of LPG stations.

In a recent development, Mr Kumi indicated that the shortage of LPG will persist across the country, at least for the rest of today as tanker driver’s return to work.

“Fortunately the employment and labour relations stepped in yesterday and we had a very protracted meeting but after that meeting, we were able to resolve that the tanker drivers get back to work. But the point is the shortage may persist today.”