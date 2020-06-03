The Perez Chapel International has directed its “relatively smaller congregational sizes” to resume church services following the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions by President Nana Akufo-Addo last Sunday.



A statement issued and signed by the Presiding Bishop, Charles Agyinasare, on Tuesday, June 2, said however that the Perez Dome at Dzorwulu in Accra would remain closed for church services until further notice.



All our branches in Ghana with relatively smaller congregational sizes will remain open and will comply with all the protocols mentioned by the President of the Republic,” the statement said.



It added that its international branches would meet within the confines of the laws and protocols of their various countries.



It also encouraged members and the general public to “continue worshipping with us virtually on Precious TV, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter on Bishop Charles Agyinasare’s social media handles and Perez Dome handle.”

Below is the full statement: