Andreas Pereira scored twice to give Fulham a rare win at West Ham in the Premier League.

Despite a nervy start, Fulham took an early lead when Konstantinos Mavropanos failed to deal with Alex Iwobi’s tricky ball into the box.

The mistake was leapt upon by Pereira, who swerved past Lukasz Fabianski before slotting into an empty net.

The Brazilian doubled the visitors’ lead when he tapped in from close range at London Stadium.

It is the first time the Cottagers have won a Premier League game at West Ham since 2001.

Victory completed Fulham’s league double over the Hammers – their first since 1965-66 – and lifted them up to 12th in the table.

David Moyes’ West Ham side failed to boost their chances of European qualification by jumping above Newcastle and Manchester United into sixth.

There was a lengthy stoppage just before the end of normal time after George Earthy – only minutes into his league debut for West Ham – sustained a nasty head injury when colliding with team-mate Edson Alvarez.

Earthy, 19, appeared to lose consciousness after his head hit the turf and received medical attention for about seven minutes before being carried off on a stretcher and replaced by Maxwel Cornet.

The club confirmed he will be assessed in a London hospital on Sunday evening.

“George has suffered a head injury,” added boss David Moyes. “He’s awake and has been taken to hospital for further assessment.”