Pep Guardiola has signed a new deal with Manchester City.

The City coach’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but his new contract will take him to the end of the 2022/23 season.

That will take Guardiola’s tenure at City beyond seven years, making it by far his longest managerial job in football.

In a statement released by the club, chairman Khaldoon Mubarak said:

“Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire Club. It also goes to the stability and creativity at the heart of our football operations. Importantly it is a validation of the football structure and philosophy that has been built over more than a decade and to which he has contributed so much.

“I’m sure all City fans share my delight in this new agreement and in anticipating the exciting opportunities that, with continued hard work, are there to be taken.”

City are believed to have offered Guardiola time during the recent international breaks to consider his future. As reported in Inside Football, City officials were believed to be willing to wait until January for a decision. But the club will be delighted that the 49-year-old has agreed to the new deal.

Speaking last month, Guardiola had indicated that his future at City hinged on this season’s performance, saying: “I’m incredibly happy here, delighted to be in Manchester and hopefully I can do a good job this season to stay longer.”

But with City currently tenth in the league and six points off the top, Guardiola has committed his long-term future. In a statement released by the club, Guardiola said:

“Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself- from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner. Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success.

“The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited and about helping Manchester City do that.”

Under Guardiola Man City have won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, three League Cups and two Community Shields.