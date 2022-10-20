The recent high cost of living in Ghana is affecting traders and commercial drivers at Ellembelle district in the Western Region.

The drivers said the situation is a major headache in the past few months and they can barely make ends meet.

The residents expressed their frustrations on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday

Some drivers revealed they have been subjected to physical abuse due to their dwindling sales in recent months.

They blamed the fuel hike for their economic woes.

“We use all our money to buy fuel and things are not moving. We hardly make ends meet so whenever we return home our wives beat us,” a taxi driver bemoaned.

Another worrying situation some residents noted is youth unemployment and the cedi depreciation which has triggered daily price increase of goods in the market.

According to them, many have turned out to be robbers and prostitutes due to the situation.

“Can you imagine sugar is now GH₵600? Things are very expensive now and we can’t afford it,” a trader said.

“Youth employment is a problem and recently some have now become thieves and prostitutes because of money,” another added.