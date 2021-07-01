Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, has said officials within the Energy Ministry forged his signature and filled forms with it when he was at the Ministry.

However, he said, he was able to detect the forged signatures due to his banking background.

“I saw a lot of things at the ministry. People forged my signature at the Ministry but because of my banking background I was able to detect it,” he said on Net 2 Wednesday, June 30.

He was speaking on matters relating to the $170 million judgement debt Ghana has been slapped with.

He said he is in favour of a thorough investigation into the circumstances that resulted in the $170million judgement debt payment.

Asked whether he supports calls for investigations into the causes of the payment of this debt, he said: “By all means, so far as there is a crime why not. I am for investigations all through and through. People must be held accountable if found culpable. Lessons must be learnt.”