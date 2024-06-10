Ghanaian musician, Atongo Zimba has recounted his humble beginnings as a young musician struggling to make ends meet.

According to him, with no choice but to play on the streets, he gratefully accepted whatever people gave him—pepper, salt, coins, and even notes.

Speaking on E Vibes with Becky, he said that by the end of each exhausting day, which often began at 6 am and ended at 6 pm, he would collect his earnings in his instrument case and resort to taking paracetamol to relieve his fatigue.

“Some people gave me pepper, salt, coins and anything that they had on them. I did not have a choice so by the end of the day, if you give me salt and pepper, I had a bag by my side which I put inside and the coins and the notes go into my instrument. If I start by 6 o’clock in the morning and close by 6 in the evening, I will need paracetamol to sleep because I was tired” he said

