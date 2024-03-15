The Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Kwaku Kwarteng has emphasised the urgent need for strong leadership and political reform to address public disappointment in the political class.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, the Obuasi West MP noted that weak confidence and lack of trust in the political class is a major challenge facing the nation, thus, the need for politicians to reevaluate themselves, commit to accountability and transparency to win back the public’s goodwill.

“People are hungry for the kind of leadership that is firm and fixes problems and punishes those who are wrong,” stated Kwarteng, highlighting the demand for decisive action from political actors.

He stressed that restoring confidence and trust in the political class is essential for meaningful reform, transcending partisan lines and prioritising the interests of the populace.

Mr Kwarteng therefore called upon fellow politicians to lead by example, showing a willingness to make sacrifices and enact reforms that uphold the rule of law and promote ethical governance.

“For any meaningful reforms to take place, they must be led by the political class. We must show people how we are beginning the sacrifice,” he said on Thursday.

He cited the example of using lower-cost vehicles instead of luxury SUVs, not only to save costs but also to communicate a shift towards a more responsible and accountable leadership.

“There are a lot of things people complain about associated with politicians and our benefits that may not impact the fiscal that much. But we need to do away with those things to show people that now we mean business.

“For instance, we politicians are using V8, people have been complaining. Why don’t we use perhaps a lower vehicle? Even if the fiscal difference is not that much, does it not help communicate to the citizenry that we’re having a different kind of leadership? So how are we going to demonstrate to the people that we’re entering a new phase that this is how we are living by example and therefore get ready because going forward it won’t be business as usual.”

He urged his colleagues to embrace a new ethos of servant leadership, grounded in humility and a genuine commitment to serving the interests of the people.

As Ghana faces myriad challenges due to its economic instability, Mr Kwarteng believes when politicians begin to walk their talk, public trust will be restored and the masses will embrace a new era of responsible governance, characterised by transparency, accountability, and servant leadership.

