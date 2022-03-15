Most men do not know that only about two-thirds of their penis protrudes from their bodies. The other third, held in place with ligaments, provides the leverage for sexual function.

Although a lot of studies have suggested that size has little to do with satisfaction when it comes to sex, a lot of men across the globe remain concerned about it.

While men seek different ways to increase the size of their penis, are they really better off with a bigger penis?

What most men don’t realize, however, is that they fall well within the normal range. In fact, the average erection measures 5.6 inches.

But, of course, there are some whose fears present in a more legitimate fashion; men whose penile woes are rooted not in perception, but performance. It happens. But remember: it’s not the size of the boat and all that. Here are six tips to help the guys who are small in size.

When a penis really is too small

There is, of course, such a thing as a very small penis. The medical term “micropenis” applies to the 0.6% of men with the smallest penises.

Micropenis isn’t usually something men discover when they are adults. It’s usually caused by genetic or hormonal abnormalities that cause other, more serious health problems early in life.

Penis size: What really matters

Penis size is not the final determining factor in a man’s ability to satisfy a woman or enjoy sex.

The two of the most sexually sensitive areas for a woman, the clitoris and the G-spot, are both easily reached and aroused. The G-spot is only one-third up inside the vaginal barrel. For women who tend to be G-spot oriented, a small or short penis can do the job, and the G-spot can produce ecstatic pleasure.

If you feel your penis is too skinny to satisfy your lover, there are ways around that as well. Sex toy companies have created latex or rubber rings or sleeves that fit around the penis and provide that feeling of fullness for her. Many feature nubs or ribbing along the outside that allow him to provide additional stimulation while inside her.

There is an adage, it’s not the size, it’s how you use it. If the male is a skilled lover manually and orally and sensually, he can produce high levels of pleasure and success in his lovemaking.