With a display of indigenous culture and arts, the Chiefs and people of the Peki Traditional Area in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region celebrated the annual Asafotudada.

The festival was to commemorate the sacrifices of the forebearers who fought in wars to secure the present settlement and celebrate the bravery of the Pekis.

Warlords in the divisions of the Peki Traditional Area led their warriors on route marches in the streets to perform special rights to signify the beginning of the Asafotudada.

The young and old participated to pay homage to their forefathers and ancestors who represented Peki in wars during the pre-colonial and colonial days. This was done amidst drumming and singing, and a display of acts during wars.

The Pekis were known for their warfare and bravery in defending their settlements. History has it that both men and women joined forces to defend their territory.

After the route march, Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area, Deiga Kwadzode XII led all the divisions to gather at the durbar ground to perform the final rights of the Asafotudada.

He performed a ceremonial state gunshot for the ancestors to show gratitude for their sacrifices.

Addressing the durbar, he entreated his subjects to use the festival to foster unity and respect law and order governing the traditional area.

The festival climaxed with the firing of muskets by the various divisions, to exhibit their armory, bravery, and readiness to defend the land.

The Asafotudada Festival also served as a platform for Homecoming where residents in other parts of Ghana and the diaspora travel back home to make merry with their families. It is observed during the Easter festivities.

Below are some pictures of the 2024 Asafotudada.