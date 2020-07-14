The National Peace Council has condemned the act of violence recorded in some parts of the country amidst the ongoing mass registration exercise.

Chairman of the Council, Prof Emmanuel Asante in a statement said the ferocities were prevalent among the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Council said these acts breach the Code of Conduct on the eradication of all kinds of political vigilantism and election related violence signed by political parties in the country.

He claimed that clashes between the supporters of the two parties have led to shootings, machete wounds on persons and could compromise the peace citizens are currently enjoying.

Highlighting the hotspots of these violence he listed “Ejura-Sekyere-Odumase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kasoa in the Central Region, Asutifi South,and Tano South Constituencies in the Ahafo Region, Dormaa West Constituency in the Bono Region, Ho West in the Volta Region as well as Fadama and New Town in the Greater Accra Region.”

Most Rev Asante also reminded the two political parties of their pledge to disband vigilante groups operating for political purposes, and totally eradicate such groups or incidents of vigilantism in the country.

“It’s also worth reminding all political parties, political activists and all citizens that Parliament has unanimously passed the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999) to prohibit political vigilantism.

“Any person who takes part in any vigilante activity, act as a member or subscribes to a membership of a vigilante group, contravenes provisions of the Act, and therefore, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years and not more than 15 years,” he cautioned.

