An American pastor, Dr Juanita Bynum, is trending online for charging her members $1,499 to teach them how to pray.

The pastor’s price list for the four-week session which includes a certificate was passed on in a flyer she shared on her social media page.

Bynum wrote:

“The Prayer Institute, a four week 7 Session, in-person 2 hour intensive. Register Now!

“Location: Atlanta, GA

Seating is Limited!”