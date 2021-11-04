A Nigerian pastor named Emmanuel Iren has challenged the status quo as he gifts his church worker a car.

For her diligence and setting a good example of kingdom stewardship, Joy Bliss was handed a brand new black salon car.

Pastor Iren halted their usual sermon to invite Joy and her husband to the altar where he eulogized her before presenting the gift.

He, among other things, praised Joy in front of the entire congregation for sticking with the church and rendering her choir services despite not receiving any renumeration.

“Thank you for giving to the Lord, thank you for the sacrifice. This is to support your new family,” Pastor Iren said.

He added that he had anticipated the day, thus deciding to reward her openly to serve as a motivation to others.

Watch video below: