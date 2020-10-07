Carissa Sharon, the first daughter of renowned Nigerian televangelist, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, and her Ghanaian husband, Philip Frimpong, have been married for two years already.

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, the two have shared beautiful photos on their respective social media pages.

One of the photos has Madam Sharon seated on a sofa at what looks like their wedding reception.

READ ALSO:

With many flowers surrounding her seat, she smiled as her husband stands in the opposite direction with a microphone in his hand.

Sharing the photo, she described their two years of staying together as husband and wife as beautiful. “L.O.M.L A beautiful 2 years! I love you @iampf 06.10.18, ” her caption read.