A 32-year-old prophet, identified as Godson Nse Thompson, is being detained for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl sent to him for intercessory prayers.

The senior secondary one student of a government secondary school in Uyo, said her in-law took her to a church at Information Drive in Uyo for prayers on Friday, July 10, 2020.

She disclosed that shortly after her in-law (her sister’s husband) left her in the church around 6pm, the prophet requested that she follows him elsewhere to pray for somebody, which she did.

The victim said the father of three children from Ikot Offiong Nsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, took her to his house, allegedly gave her a black liquid substance to drink and then allegedly raped her.

She further alleged that the pastor stopped her from leaving the house, but she escaped because he forgot to lock the door and ran to a church.

Daily Trust reported that the victim who said she saw ladies panties of different colours and pictures of women inside the house of the prophet, added that following the incident, she had been bleeding from her private part.

Narrating her ordeal, she said:

“My in-law took me to a church by IBB Way, Uyo around 6pm and promised to pick me up by 7pm. When my in-law left the church, the accused person made a phone call to a tricyclist and the tricyclist rode in. He (the suspect) asked me to enter the tricycle saying he was going to pray for two persons and that he would also pray for me.

“When we got there, he prayed for the first and second persons. Thereafter, he and I trekked to the main road and he stopped a tricycle and we both entered it. At a certain point, the tricyclist stopped and the accused person said I should wait for him.

“He entered one compound and he took me to a room. He locked the door and told me to undress.”

Justice Bassey Nkanang, who presided over the case, adjourned the matter to August 1, 2022 for a continuation of trial after listening to the victim’s account.