A 36-year-old pastor with Faith Christian Ministry, Ebenezer Kuma, is in the grips of the Kasoa Ofaakor District Police Command for allegedly defiling three teenagers.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei indicates the victims are aged between 13 to 15 years.

Mr Kuma, who reportedly poses as an actor in the area, lured his victims under the pretext of training them to become professional actresses.

The District Commander, DSP Samuel Amfoh, confirmed the incident, stating the suspect was arrested just when he was about to flee the town upon hearing a complaint has been filed against him.

DSP Amfoh explained the suspect operates from a hideout at Ofaakor Alico -River and had lured many young girls.

He explained the suspect is assisting with investigations and will soon be arraigned.