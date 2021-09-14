Bishop Climate Wiseman, the Kenyan pastor and founder of Bishop Climate Ministries in Camberwell District, South London, United Kingdom, has denied fraud allegation after allegedly selling “plague protection kits” for £91 as a cure for COVID-19.

Bishop Climate Wiseman, 46, who is also known as Dr Climate Wiseman and Climate Irungu, is said to have offered the package containing a small bottle of oil and a piece of red yarn for £91.

He allegedly marketed the mixture to ‘treat, prevent, protect against or cure’ coronavirus. He appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Monday, September 13, wearing a white bishop-style robe, embroidered with gold crosses, dog collar and crucifix.

The clergyman spoke to confirm his identity and date of birth before pleading not guilty to a single charge of fraud and two charges under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations between March 23 and 24.

The charges allege he made false representations while trading as ‘Bishop Climate Ministries’ in person, online, and through instructional and testimonial videos.

Prosecutors say he made ‘untrue and misleading’ claims concerning the ability of an oil mixture marketed as ‘Divine Cleansing Oil’ or as part of a ‘Divine Plague Prevention Kit’ to ‘treat, prevent, protect against or cure’ coronavirus.

Nargees Choudhary, defending, said her client was not an ‘anti-vaxxer’ and had been double jabbed.

She said he is free to practise his religion and denies being ‘dishonest’ or ‘acting in a deceitful way’.

He pumped his fist in the air as he leaves the building to cheers from around 50 supporters, dressed in red, who chanted: “We shall not, we shall not be moved.”

During the hearing, they had blown whistles, while one member climbed on top of a phone box and led cries through a megaphone of ‘freedom’ and ‘leave us alone’.

Judge Benedict Kelleher released him on unconditional bail ahead of his trial at the same court on July 11 next year.