The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced a halt in the issuance of 48-page passport booklets.

The Ministry in a press release said the halt was due to a surge in demand for the 48-page booklets and continuing supply chain challenges.

The release added that the passport office will until further notice issue only 32-page booklets to applicants that have requested the 48-page booklets.

“The applicants who have applied for 48-page booklets do not need to submit another application for 32-page booklets. The conversion will be done at no further cost to such applicants,” the release said.

“In the meantime, the Ministry is taking appropriate steps to ensure that necessary refunds are made to qualified applicants in due course.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration reassures applicants for passports of the continuing commitment of the Passport Office to expeditious service and customer satisfaction. We thank the general public for their understanding. patience and support during this exceptional period”.