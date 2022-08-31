Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is optimistic the extent of Thomas Partey’s injury is likely similar to last campaign.

The Black Star is likely to be out for a couple of weeks after he picked a knock during training.

The Ghanaian injured his right thigh and missed the team’s 2-1 victory against Premier League side Fulham last weekend at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Spanish tactician has revealed that the former Atletico Madrid playmaker will be subjected to another scan to know the extent of his injury.

“We still have to make another scan, especially on Thomas [Partey], to see the length but I do not think they will be available, Arteta confirmed to the club’s website ahead of the fixture.

“It is a similar area [to the one that kept Partey out last season], but hopefully not as bad.”

Its practically not clear how long Partey will be out, with few months to start the world’s most anticipated football tournament, World Cup.

The 29-year-old faced similar injury to his thigh and missed the rest of last season.