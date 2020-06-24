Former Manchester United striker, Louis Saha, has advised the Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey to join his former club, Manchester United.

Partey is being chased by top European clubs this summer with reports in Spain claiming the Ghana international will leave Wanda Metropolitano.

Arsenal, PSG and Inter Milan are in race to sign the 27-year-old midfielder.

However, the former France international feels Partey’s arrival might boost the midfield options.

The former Everton striker described Partey as a ‘Fabinho-like’ midfielder who could support United’s attack and protect the defence at the same time.

“He’s a top player. He’s a defensive presence and a tremendous prospect. Whether he can make an impact right away remains to be seen, as we have McTominay, Fred and Matic,” Saha told Compare Bet.

“However, we have seen the impact that someone like Fabinho has had on Liverpool. He has mastered that position. Fabinho has improved the players around him.

“This guy is a rock, he defends in such a way that allows the Liverpool frontline to play their game knowing he’s protecting the defence. Perhaps a Fabinho-like player is already at United, but if not, then we need to find someone, whether that’s Thomas Partey or anyone else.”

Partey has scored two goals in 28 La Liga matches in this campaign and he has three years left on his Atletico Madrid contract.