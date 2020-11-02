Thomas Partey put in a MOTM performance for Arsenal on Sunday
Roy Keane says Thomas Partey has what it takes to reach heights of Patrick Vieira at Arsenal after his show in the win at Manchester United.

Partey was a huge part of Arsenal’s pressing game at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half penalty gave them a first win at a “big-six” rival since 2015, a run stretching back 29 games.

Partey, a £45m Deadline Day signing from Atletico Madrid, drew high praise from both Sky Sports pundits and his manager Mikel Arteta, with a major comparison made to Gunners legend Vieira by Keane, who knows a thing or two about battles with the Frenchman.

“He was outstanding. He’s obviously no mug having played in big games,” Keane, who is a Manchester United legend told Sky Sports.

“When you watch a player live that’s when you can judge a player and the more I look at him the more I wish he was in the United midfield.

“He’s big, strong and aggressive – and he can pass it forward. He can deal with the ball.

“I had my battles with Vieira and I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do.”

The Arsenal boss also said: “He [Thomas Partey] was really good, I wouldn’t like to go to individuals.

“It’s getting harder and harder to pick out the team, whoever I’m picking they play with a lot of courage.”

Arsenal host Molde in the Europa League on Thursday.




