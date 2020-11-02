Roy Keane says Thomas Partey has what it takes to reach heights of Patrick Vieira at Arsenal after his show in the win at Manchester United.

Partey was a huge part of Arsenal’s pressing game at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second-half penalty gave them a first win at a “big-six” rival since 2015, a run stretching back 29 games.

Partey, a £45m Deadline Day signing from Atletico Madrid, drew high praise from both Sky Sports pundits and his manager Mikel Arteta, with a major comparison made to Gunners legend Vieira by Keane, who knows a thing or two about battles with the Frenchman.

“He was outstanding. He’s obviously no mug having played in big games,” Keane, who is a Manchester United legend told Sky Sports.

READ ALSO

“When you watch a player live that’s when you can judge a player and the more I look at him the more I wish he was in the United midfield.

“He’s big, strong and aggressive – and he can pass it forward. He can deal with the ball.

“I had my battles with Vieira and I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick used to do.”

The Arsenal boss also said: “He [Thomas Partey] was really good, I wouldn’t like to go to individuals.

“It’s getting harder and harder to pick out the team, whoever I’m picking they play with a lot of courage.”

Arsenal host Molde in the Europa League on Thursday.