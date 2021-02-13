Arsenal Manager, Mikel Arteta, has revealed that Thomas Partey is frustrated following his latest injury in his first season at the club.

The Ghana international was taken off in Gunners’ 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend at Villa Park.

Partey’s injury is his fourth injury at the club this season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the side’s clash against Leeds, coach Arteta revealed that the player is doing everything to return.

“It is a difficult one, he felt something during the game and we didn’t think it was too bad but after the scan looked a little bit worse. He won’t be available against Leeds and we will see how it evolves in the next two days but it is a muscular issue,” he told the club’s website.

READ ALSO

“He was devastated, we were all devastated because we know the importance of Thomas and we haven’t had him in three games consecutively since we signed him. I think he has only played 90 minutes once since he has come back from injury.

“It is a big blow for us but he is adapting to the league, he has been very unlucky as well and he is very frustrated because he is a very competitive guy who wants to feel important and be important for the team and at the moment, the injuries are restricting him,” he added.

Partey is expected to be out for two weeks.

The 27-year-old has made just 11 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season, starting only 39% of the games so far.

Partey joined Arsenal in September 2020 for £45 million from Atletico Madrid.