Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, has scored his second goal of the season in Crystal Palace’s convincing 3-0 home win against Arsenal on Monday night.

The 29-year-old broke the deadlock after he was assisted with a great pass by Joachim Andersen.

Jordan has been under pressure and criticism due to his goal drought. However, Jordan scored his second goal of the season for the Eagles.

The occasion was probably made sweeter by the fact that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, was in attendance at Selhurst Park to watch the game.

Ayew’s other goal this season came against Southampton in a 2-2 draw in December last year.

Before that, the former Swansea City forward had gone 43 games without a Premier League goal.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian compatriot, Thomas Partey, suffered an injury in the build-up to the third goal.

Partey was substituted in the 74th minute and was replaced by Lakonga.

Fans of the Black Stars will be hoping for more from Jordan Ayew ahead of November’s World Cup where Ghana has been drawn in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Portugal.