Thomas Partey has presented a customised Arsenal jersey to award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popular known as Sarkodie.

The Ghana midfielder met Sarkodie in London over the weekend during the 2021 edition of Ghana Party In The Park.

Partey signs Arsenal customised jersey

Sarkodie with Arsenal customised jersey

Partey joined the Premier League side from Spanish La Liga side, Atlético Madrid on a five-year deal.

The Ghanaian midfielder will be looking forward to an amazing season after struggling with injuries in his first season at Arsenal.

Also in attendance was Chelsea forward, Callum Hudson-Odoi who has been heavily linked with a change in nationality to play for the Black Stars of Ghana after a recent visit to the West African country.

Hudson-Odoi joined King Promise on stage while he performed to entertain Ghanaians in the diaspora.