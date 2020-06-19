Parliament has adjourned until Tuesday following a near-empty Chamber on Thursday.

The no-show by almost all Members of Parliament (MPs) was due to the upcoming primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that hold 169 of the 275 seats in the House.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu suggested they suspend sitting and return on Friday, but Wa West MP, Joseph Yileh Chireh, disagreed.

The National Democratic Congress lawmaker said, with the NPP primaries scheduled for Saturday, sitting should be suspended until next week, Adom News’ Abednego Asante Asiedu reported.

The House was near-empty on Thursday

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak, supported the call arguing that available MPs will only be wasting their time if they turn up for work on Friday.

The Majority Leader agreed with his colleagues.

Speaker of the House, Prof. Mike Oquaye, granted the request for adjournment till next week Tuesday.