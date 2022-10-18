The Appointments Committee of Parliament will today (Tuesday, October 18) vet four persons nominated by the President for appointments as Supreme Court Judges.

They comprise three justices of the Court of Appeal and a Justice of the High Court.

The Justices to be considered are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

The Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament said this through a statement issued on Monday.

President Akufo-Addo nominated them to be appointed to the Supreme Court Bench in July.

The President made these nominations to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.