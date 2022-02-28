Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has admitted that government should have engaged Ghanaians before the introduction of the controversial Electronic-(E) Levy.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented the 2022 budget before Parliament with an electronic levy inclusive.

However, the Minority group in parliament, stakeholders as well as some other Ghanaians have opposed the levy.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who doubles as the Majority Leader, has conceded that they underestimated the strength and resistance of the Minority group, believing that the introduction of a new levy may come with a little bit of resistance from the public.

“Maybe we underestimated the strength and the resistance of the opposition. In any human institution people really do not come out openly to embrace the imposition of taxes. So, we thought that yes there will be some resistance it’s been a new levy, a new tax. Maybe we did underestimate the resistance and the opposition,” he said on TV3.