Parliament has constituted a nine-member Special Ad hoc Committee to investigate government’s procurement of Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccines.

The nine-Member Committee is chaired by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, with the Minority spokesperson on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh as Vice Chairman.

Other members are Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, Asante Akyem Central MP, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Chairman of the Health Committee, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, Ashaiman MP, Ernest Henry Norgbey, Techiman North MP, Eunice Ofosu Adjare, Yendi MP, Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama and MP for Ablekuma North, Sheila Bartels.

The committee’s work is in pursuant to Order 191 of the Parliament Standing Orders.

The bi-partisan Committee will investigate the procurement contracts between the Government of the Republic of Ghana and Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and one other for the supply of Sputnik-V COVID-19 Vaccines and submit a report for the consideration of the House within three weeks.

The committee’s work follows a private members’ motion filed by seven Minority MPs who requested for the House to investigate the matter over alleged procurement and constitutional breaches by the government.

The terms of reference of the committee:

(i) To determine whether or not the transaction in respect of the procurement and supply of Sputnik-V vaccines between the government of Ghana represented by the Ministry of Health and Malton and SL Global qualifies as an international business or economic transaction under Article 181 (5) of the 1992 Constitution and if so, whether it will be subjected to prior approval by Parliament.

(ii) To determine the procurement process that was followed and propriety of same.

(iii) To determine whether the services of a middle man were procured in the transaction and if so the propriety of same, having regard to the relevant laws.

(iv) To ascertain the cost of the vaccines and justification of the cost of the vaccine and whether the transaction guaranteed value for money for Ghana.

(v) To determine whether or not any consideration has passed from the Government of the Republic of Ghana to the middleman in respect of the transaction.

(vi) To determine whether or not the Minister of Health misled Parliament during the consideration of the transaction for the procurement of the vaccines.

(vii) To inquire into any other matters collected in the purchase of Sputnik-V Vaccines in the agreement between the government of Ghana and Malton and SL Global.

The Committee is expected to work on the referral as directed by the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako and report back to the House within three weeks.