Parliament, on Wednesday, adjourned earlier than the usual 1400 hours to allow members enough time to get ready for the State of the Nation Message to be delivered by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, February 20.

The delivery of the SONA is in fulfilment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which requires the President of the Republic to give an account of the performance of the ruling Government in the past year and make a projection of how the nation would perform in the areas of the economy, social and political life.

The delivery of the message will be President Akufo-Addo’s fourth since assumed the reign of power in 2017, following an overwhelming electoral victory of more than one million votes in December 2016.

The President is expected to give hope to Ghanaians in the areas of economy and to assure Ghanaians of conducting a peaceful general election in December 2020.

It will also cover issues of national security, road issues and international relations with Ghana’s performance among Comity of Nations.

A visit by the GNA to the Chamber and the precinct of the Parliament House showed that all was set for the major national event.

From the main entrance of the Parliament to the Chamber Block, where the President will speak to the nearly 30 million Ghanaians and the rest of the world via the 275 legislators, the ambience looked more beautiful than usual.

The ornamental avenue trees that line the tarmac has been painted anew and brightly lit with Ghana’s symbolic colours of red, yellow and green, while the environ have been neatly swept.

The lawns have been neatly manicured with presenting green lush opening their arms with flowers and beautiful colours. The fountains that stand in front of the Chamber Block, which were recently refortified joyfully spew water into the atmosphere.

Additionally, the tarmac that leads to the entrance of the chamber has been decorated with the necessary paraphernalia to receive the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Right in the Chamber, the seat of the President is in a form of an elegant stool with a totemic symbol on it; while that of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament and the Chief Justice had been orderly sited.

The giant drums that would throb “fontomfrom, fontomfrom, fontomfrom” to herald the arrival of the President and his distinguished entourage are standing sentry at the entrance where the President and other dignitaries will pass into the chamber.

The GNA overheard electronic media stations that would cover the event live testing their microphones and other gadgets.

They have also mounted mini stations outside the Chamber to carry live transmission of the delivery of the SONA to their anxious viewers and audiences.

The Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei- Mensah Bonsu has urged the MPs to be punctual to the House and accord the President and his entourage the necessary protocol before proceedings start at 1000 hours.