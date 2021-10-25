The third meeting of the first session of the Eighth Parliament will commence tomorrow, October 26, 2021.

The House adjourned sine die on August 10, 2021.

The House will consider a number of bills that have already been laid in Parliament and referred to various committees for consideration and report.

They include the Promotion of Proper Human Sexuality and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexuality and Ghanaian Family Values Bill is likely to shape proceedings on the floor of the House during the entire meeting.

The Private Member’s bill which was laid on August 3, 2021 seeks to criminalise the activities of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI), as well as individuals and organisations that advocate or promote the act in the country when passed.

So far, both parties on each side of the aisle in Parliament have publicly thrown their weight behind the passage of the bill but agreed on the need for some amendments to be made in the bill to fine tune it ahead of passage.