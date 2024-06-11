Parliament will resume today, Tuesday, June 11, for the second meeting of the Fourth Session.

The House was abruptly adjourned by Speaker Alban Bagbin on March 20, 202.

This follows an extensive response to a letter from the Presidency advising against transmitting the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-gay bill, to the President for assent.

On May 3, 2024, the Majority Caucus petitioned the Speaker to urgently reconvene the House to address key government business items, including the adoption of the 34th Report of the Appointments Committee and a motion on additional financing.

In response, a letter from the Office of the Speaker has recalled Members of Parliament from recess to commence proceedings today.