Parliament has passed the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2023 into law.

The passing will grant the Interior Ministry authority to issue licence for the cultivation of cannabis which has not more than 0.3% utility content on dry weight spaces for industrial or medicinal purposes.

This comes after the Supreme Court impeded the passage of the law by striking out section 43 of the law as unconstitutional.

Section 43 empowered the Interior Minister to secure a licence for an entity to cultivate a small quantity of cannabis in Ghana for industrial and medicinal purposes.

The Supreme Court said because there was no debate on the floor on that section, it was null and void.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, slammed the apex court for that order.

Parliament on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, amended the law and inserted the same provision back into it.

“Honourable members the Narcotics Bill, 2023 is being read the third time and passed,” the Speaker said after none stated an objection to the passing.