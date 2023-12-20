Parliament has approved over GH₵1.7 budget for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for the 2024 fiscal year.

The exact allocation is GH₵1,734,768,575.

The motion which was moved by the sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor was to pay compensation, goods and services and other obligations under the Ministry.

Debating the report, Members on Parliament (MPs) were not happy about under-funding of some agencies such as Boundaries Commission and Forestry Commission to discharge their duties.

The MPs were concerned about the low releases of funds from the Ministry of Finance to these agencies.

Rockson Etse Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi raised concerns and moved for reviews on the modus operandi of some programmes under the Ministry.

“Ghana has been engaging in tree planting exercises with huge monies put into the program but one or two years down the lane, some of these seedlings or tress cannot be seen and some seedlings are left to riot,” he stated.

Mr. Dafeamekpor noted that, Ghana must engage in such tree planting in a dedicated areas or lands with specific programs to nurture and not what we currently do where those seedlings are left to die” he concluded.

He also proposed that, the money to be used for repairs at the Regional offices of Lands Commission be used to establish district offices to make it easier and ease the pressure and complicated process in land registration.

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, drew attention to arrears owed Forest guards.

He said they have not been paid for 17 months and prayed the Speaker to direct that monies to be released from the the Ministry of Finance to pay them.

The Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah urged the Ministries of Finance and Lands and Forestry to act and pay the guards.

The Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, assured the Ministry will take into consideration suggestions made by members to improve their service delivery to Ghanaians.

ALSO READ: