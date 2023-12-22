Parliament has unanimously approved the nomination of three Court of Appeal judges by President Akufo-Addo to join the Supreme Court.

The approved judges are Justices Henry Anthony Kwofie, Yaw Darko Asare, and Adjei-Frimpong.

The unanimous consent was obtained from Members of Parliament across both the Minority and Majority sides.

The three nominees were vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on December 20 and were subsequently recommended for approval by the plenary session.

During his vetting, Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie rejected claims of politically aligned judges in the Judiciary, asserting that he has not witnessed any such instances in his 25 years on the bench.

He emphasised the dangers of such narratives to the country’s democracy and the Judiciary, urging Ghanaians not to tolerate them.