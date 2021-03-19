Parliament has approved the Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the 202i fiscal year, after heated arguments from both sides of the House.

The Minority caucus had rejected it with a voice vote on the motion for approval. They explained that, their decision is in protest against the introduction of six new taxes.

The Majority protested, forcing the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to grant an application for a headcount.

Out of the total votes cast, 137 Members of Parliament voted in favour while 134 voted against it.