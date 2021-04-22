A 27-year-old motorbike rider has died after ramming into a stationary truck on the Begro-Ahomam road in the Eastern region.

Police reports indicate the deceased, identified as Gabriel Angmor, was riding an unregistered Houjin motorbike from Ahomam to Akorado about 7:00 pm on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

Upon reaching a section of the road, he ran into the rear portion of the stationary timber trailer with registration number GT 2899-Q and died on the spot.

Mr Angmor was found in a pool of blood on the shoulder of the road with deep cuts on his head with the motorbike under the stationary timber truck.

The body has been deposited at the Begro Government Hospital pending identification and autopsy.