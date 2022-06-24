The elders of Agona Traditional Area, on June 20, were at the Manhyia Palace to officially inform Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II about the death of their Paramount Chief, Nana Frimpong Anokye Ababio.

Nana Ababio (formerly known as Dr Daniel Kwasi Berkoh) was born in Ghana in September 1942. He was the Paramount Chief of Agona Asante Traditional Area.

He held a BA (Hons) in Geography from the University of Ghana, Legon. He obtained a Master of Arts (Geography), with specialisation in Economic Geography, from University of California (UCLA), USA in 1970.

He further went on to obtain an MPhil and PhD (Geography) with specialisation in Location Theory and Planning from Columbia University, USA, in 1974. In 1985, he obtained a Diploma in Economic Development Planning from the University of Tashkent, USSR.

Nana Ababio had extensive experience in both the public and private sectors of the economy.

He was a member of the National House of Chiefs and an Adjunct Lecturer at GIMPA.

He was the chairman of the Finance Committee of the National House of Chiefs, a position he held since 2013.

Nana Ababio has contributed immensely to Ghana’s economic growth and development through his extensive participation as chairperson/member of several boards and committees of national importance over the past four decades.

He served as – Director, Land Valuation Board (1988-1998); Director, Administration and Finance Committee, West African Examination Council (1982-1995); Director, Science and Policy Research Institute (1994-2002); Director, Central Regional Development Commission (1992-1997); Director and Head, Multilateral Sector, Ministry of Finance (1993-2000); Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Division, Ministry for Private Sector Development (2001-2002).