Oseadeeyo Ameyaw Akumfi IV, the Paramount Chief of the Techiman Traditional Area has advised the former President and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to use the appropriate quarters in seeking redress in the supreme interest of the nation.

The Paramount Chief’s advice was in response to Mr Mahama’s belief that the general election was rigged and manipulated by the nation’s electoral management body in favour of the New Patriotic Party when the flagbearer paid a courtesy call on the Traditional Council in the company of Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary, and Mr Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC.

Mr Mahama and his team were in the region to console the bereaved families of the three Party supporters who died in a post-election violence that erupted in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region.

Discussions between Mr Mahama and the chiefs were centred on the outcome of the December 7, presidential and parliamentary elections declared by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The former President and his team earlier visited two of the supporters who sustained gunshot wounds and were responding to treatment at the Wenchi Government Hospital.