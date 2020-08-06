Ebo Appiah says they are not disturbed over the Court of Arbitration for Sports’ (CAS) decision to postpone the final verdict of the Palmer vs GFA case.

The Ghanaian football community was expecting the Swiss-based court to announce the final verdict of the case on Tuesday, August 4.

The verdict has, however, been postponed to September 1.

However, Mr Appiah, who is the spokesperson for the aggrieved Tema Youth bankroller, Mr Palmer preached patience.

Ebo Appiah

“We [team Palmer] expect another postponement from CAS on the final verdict,” Mr Appiah, who is the spokesperson for Mr Palmer, told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“You don’t go to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) when you lack patience.

“We have been there before and we know how they work so we are not worried the final verdict has been postponed again.

“We are ready to wait on CAS for the final decision. We are not worried,” he added.

Mr Appiah said Mr Palmer is not perturbed by the delay in the release of the verdict.

He dragged the Ghana Football Association to CAS following his disqualification from the presidential race of the FA in October 2019.