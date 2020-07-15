For the past 10 months, Wilfred Osei popularly known as Palmer, who described his disqualification from the 2019 GFA Presidential elections as ‘unfair’ has been seeking equity at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Tema Youth owner was disqualified by the now-defunct Normalisation Committee / Elections Committee from contesting the elections, he was absolutely confident of winning.

The former Executive Committee member was disqualified on two grounds: One was his failure to pay the 10% mandatory fee to the GFA following the transfer of his player Joseph Paintsil to Belgian side KRC Genk.

However, the verdict is expected on Friday, July 17. Ahead of the verdict, Palmer has hinted of victory in his latest post on Twitter.

"A horse is prepared for the day of battle, but victory is of the LORD" Proverbs 21:31 #GodHasTheFinalSay #P4P — Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer (@oseipalmerP4P) July 15, 2020

If Palmer wins the case, as part of the relieves he’s seeking, the results of the last FA presidential elections will be declared null and void for a fresh elections to be held.

Also, if CAS throws out Palmer’s case, Kurt Okraku will continue to serve his four-year term as GFA President.