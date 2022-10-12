The Patriotic Forum for Accountable Governance (PaFFAG) has threatened a demonstration against the Bank of Ghana (BoG) governor, Dr Ernest Addison.



The demonstration to be led by New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, is in protest against the cedi depreciation.



In a statement, the group indicated the action is in line with the core objective of PaFFAG as a registered Civil Society Organisation (CSO) to ensure public office holders are held accountable for their legal duties and functions.



Admitting external shocks might have contributed to the phenomenon, the group stated “the BoG Governor has failed to ensure strict and practical mechanisms to arrest the free fall of the cedi against major trading currencies, especially the US dollar.”



To them, they cannot sit unconcerned as citizens and pretend as if nothing is happening, adding heads must roll and the first head should be that of Dr Addison.



“Dr Addison’s failure to stabilise the cedi is a depiction of either his incompetence on the job or that, he has been overwhelmed by circumstances surrounding the cedi and hence must be relieved of his duty in order to make way for fresh minds to help stabilise the cedi.



“In the prevailing circumstances, as a CSO we believe the BoG Governor has failed the President and the people of Ghana and therefore we shall be embarking on three different demonstrations starting with a mega demonstration in Accra to register our dissatisfaction with the performance of the BoG Governor and further call for his removal or resignation,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the group says deliberations have commenced with the relevant stakeholders including the Police to ensure a smooth process.



Due dates and routes will, therefore, be communicated within the shortest possible time.